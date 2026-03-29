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Nick Richards Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Richards (elbow) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Richards has a chance to return from a two-game absence due to a right elbow sprain. However, Guerschon Yabusele (ankle) is also listed as questionable, so the Bulls could be thin in the frontcourt. If either player remains out, Leonard Miller and Lachlan Olbrich would be candidates to see increased minutes.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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