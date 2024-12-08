Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Richards (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Richards took a seat for the first half of Charlotte's back-to-back set, allowing Taj Gibson to draw a start as Mark Williams continues to operate off the bench since making his season debut. Over his last three appearances, Richards has averaged 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
