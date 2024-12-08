Nick Richards Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Richards (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Richards took a seat for the first half of Charlotte's back-to-back set, allowing Taj Gibson to draw a start as Mark Williams continues to operate off the bench since making his season debut. Over his last three appearances, Richards has averaged 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 26.3 minutes per game.