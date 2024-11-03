Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards Injury: Out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 3, 2024 at 3:09pm

Richards (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota.

Richards is dealing with right shoulder soreness and will miss his second consecutive game Monday. The 26-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting lineup with Mark Williams (foot) out. However, with both Richards and Williams absent Monday, Grant Williams will likely step into the starting five at center once again.

