Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Out vs. Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Richards (ribs) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

Richards returned to practice Thursday, but he's still not ready to play and won't suit up to face the Bucks. This means the Hornets will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, as they'll also be without Mark Williams (foot) and Miles Bridges (knee). Richards' next chance to play will come against the Magic on Monday.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now