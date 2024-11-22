Nick Richards Injury: Out vs. Milwaukee
Richards (ribs) is out for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Richards returned to practice Thursday, but he's still not ready to play and won't suit up to face the Bucks. This means the Hornets will be extremely shorthanded in the frontcourt, as they'll also be without Mark Williams (foot) and Miles Bridges (knee). Richards' next chance to play will come against the Magic on Monday.
