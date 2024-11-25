Nick Richards Injury: Practicing in G League

Charlotte assigned Richards (ribs) to the G League's Greensboro Swarm on Monday.

Richards will miss his 12th game in a row when Charlotte plays the Magic on Monday, but he and fellow center Mark Williams (foot) will both link up with the Swarm to take part in practice. Expect Richards to be immediately recalled after participating in practice, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to return to action for Charlotte's second game of the week Wednesday versus the Heat.