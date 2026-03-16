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Nick Richards Injury: Probable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Richards has lower back tightness and is probable for Monday's game versus Memphis.

Richards was a late addition to the injury report, but he intends to play through this minor setback. Over his last six games, he's averaging 11.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 26.2 minutes per contest.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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