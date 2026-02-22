Nick Richards Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Richards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right foot soreness.
Richards could hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, which might open up some additional minutes for Guerschon Yabusele and Patrick Williams. Check back closer to tipoff for official word on Richards' status.
