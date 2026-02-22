Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Richards is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks due to right foot soreness.

Richards could hit the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set, which might open up some additional minutes for Guerschon Yabusele and Patrick Williams. Check back closer to tipoff for official word on Richards' status.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
10 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
16 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
55 days ago
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
NBA
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
55 days ago