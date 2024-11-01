Nick Richards Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Richards is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to right shoulder soreness.

Richards posted one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 16 minutes during the first half, but Grant Williams started the second half in Richards' absence. With Mark Williams (back) still out, Williams will likely play the bulk of his minutes at center, while Taj Gibson could also join the rotation.