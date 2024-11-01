Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards Injury: Questionable to return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Richards is questionable to return to Friday's game against the Celtics due to right shoulder soreness.

Richards posted one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, an assist and two blocks in 16 minutes during the first half, but Grant Williams started the second half in Richards' absence. With Mark Williams (back) still out, Williams will likely play the bulk of his minutes at center, while Taj Gibson could also join the rotation.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now