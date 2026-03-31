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Nick Richards Injury: Questionable versus Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 2:26pm

Richards (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Richards missed the Bulls' last three games because of a sprained right elbow. If he is ruled out heading into Wednesday's contest, Guerschon Yabusele (ankle), who is also questionable, would be in line to start. However, if both players don't suit up, Leonard Miller would likely start the game in the middle, with rookie Lachlan Olbrich coming in for relief.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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