Nick Richards Injury: Questionable versus Phoenix

Richards (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's game against Phoenix.

Richards has missed the Bulls' last five contests because of a sprained right elbow. Although he's carried questionable tags leading up to those games, he hasn't been able to suit up. If Richards remains on the shelf Sunday, Guerschon Yabusele will presumably remain in the starting lineup, with Lachlan Olbrich (foot), who is probable, in line to see minutes from off the bench.