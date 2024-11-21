Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards Injury: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 21, 2024

The Hornets announced Thursday that Richards (ribs) has returned to team and group activities but doesn't have a specific timetable for return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Despite returning to practice, Richards is set to miss his 10th straight contest Thursday due to a right first rib cartilage fracture. However, it appears that Richards is gearing up for a return to action.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
