Nick Richards Injury: Returns to practice
The Hornets announced Thursday that Richards (ribs) has returned to team and group activities but doesn't have a specific timetable for return, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Despite returning to practice, Richards is set to miss his 10th straight contest Thursday due to a right first rib cartilage fracture. However, it appears that Richards is gearing up for a return to action.
