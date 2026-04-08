Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out for Thursday
Richards (elbow) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.
Richards will be sidelined for an eighth straight contest and remains without a timetable to return. Consider him doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando.
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