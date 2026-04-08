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Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 12:09pm

Richards (elbow) is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards.

Richards will be sidelined for an eighth straight contest and remains without a timetable to return. Consider him doubtful for Friday's game against Orlando.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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