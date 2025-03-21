Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out Friday

Richards (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.

Richards is coming off an impressive performance in Wednesday's win against the Bulls, finishing with 18 points, nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks. However, he'll be watching from the sideline Friday, meaning Phoenix will have to pivot with Oso Ighodaro and Bol Bol likely seeing more time on the floor against Cleveland.