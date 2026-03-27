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Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Richards (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.

Richards will miss Friday's contest due to a right elbow sprain he sustained in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia. With the big man unavailable, Guerschon Yabusele will likely get the starting nod at center, while Patrick Williams and Leonard Miller are candidates to see increased playing time. Richards' next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Memphis.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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