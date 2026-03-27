Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out Friday
Richards (elbow) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Thunder.
Richards will miss Friday's contest due to a right elbow sprain he sustained in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia. With the big man unavailable, Guerschon Yabusele will likely get the starting nod at center, while Patrick Williams and Leonard Miller are candidates to see increased playing time. Richards' next opportunity to play will come Saturday in Memphis.
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