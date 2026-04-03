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Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 5:07pm

Richards is out for Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right elbow.

Richards is on the shelf for a fifth consecutive contest. His next chance to return arrives Sunday, when the Bulls square off with the Suns. Guerschon Yabusele should start versus New York on Friday and take on the majority of the center minutes, with Lachlan Olbrich likely serving as his primary backup.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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