Nick Richards Injury: Ruled out Friday
Richards is out for Friday's game against the Knicks due to a sprained right elbow.
Richards is on the shelf for a fifth consecutive contest. His next chance to return arrives Sunday, when the Bulls square off with the Suns. Guerschon Yabusele should start versus New York on Friday and take on the majority of the center minutes, with Lachlan Olbrich likely serving as his primary backup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More