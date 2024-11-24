Nick Richards Injury: Still out
Richards (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Richards will miss a 12th straight game. He recently returned to on-court activities, but it's unclear when he'll be cleared for game action. Mark Williams (foot) also remains out and Grant Williams (knee) is out for the season, so Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun should see increased run in the frontcourt moving forward.
