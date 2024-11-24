Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards Injury: Still out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 10:04pm

Richards (ribs) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.

Richards will miss a 12th straight game. He recently returned to on-court activities, but it's unclear when he'll be cleared for game action. Mark Williams (foot) also remains out and Grant Williams (knee) is out for the season, so Moussa Diabate and Tidjane Salaun should see increased run in the frontcourt moving forward.

