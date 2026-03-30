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Nick Richards Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Richards (elbow) won't play in Monday's game against the Spurs.

Richards will now miss a third consecutive game because of a sprained right elbow. As a result, Guerschon Yabusele (ankle), who is available, will presumably reclaim a spot in the starting lineup.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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