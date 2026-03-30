Nick Richards Injury: Won't play Monday
Richards (elbow) won't play in Monday's game against the Spurs.
Richards will now miss a third consecutive game because of a sprained right elbow. As a result, Guerschon Yabusele (ankle), who is available, will presumably reclaim a spot in the starting lineup.
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