Nick Richards Injury: Won't play Sunday
Richards (elbow) is out for Sunday's meeting with the Suns, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
This will be Richards' sixth straight game on the shelf, and for now, he should be considered questionable to face the Wizards on Tuesday. Patrick Williams, Guerschon Yabusele and Lachlan Olbrich will help fill the void at center with Richards unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 33 days ago
-
30 Days, 30 Teams, 30 Facts
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 5 Must-Add Players for the Final Week3 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 15 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More