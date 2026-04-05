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Nick Richards Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Richards (elbow) is out for Sunday's meeting with the Suns, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

This will be Richards' sixth straight game on the shelf, and for now, he should be considered questionable to face the Wizards on Tuesday. Patrick Williams, Guerschon Yabusele and Lachlan Olbrich will help fill the void at center with Richards unavailable.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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