Nick Richards Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Richards won't return to Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a right elbow issue, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
The severity of Richards' elbow injury isn't yet known, but with Friday's game in Oklahoma City being the first of a back-to-back set, it could be tough for Richards to return for that one. Patrick Williams started at center for the second half of Wednesday's game, so he could be in line for major minutes if Richards and Jalen Smith (calf) need to skip some games.
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