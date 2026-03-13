Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Another strong line

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Richards provided 15 points (7-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 26 minutes during Thursday's 142-130 loss to the Lakers.

Richards continues to play an expanded role for a Chicago team that has several injuries. He's been a solid low-end streaming option over his last six games, posting averages of 11.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 25.7 minutes per contest.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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