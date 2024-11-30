Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards News: Available to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Richards (ribs) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Richards missed the first leg of the back-to-back set, a 99-98 loss to the Knicks, but the big man will return here to add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt. Richards will play for the first time since Nov. 1, meaning he'll return from a 14-game absence.

