Nick Richards News: Available to play Saturday

Richards (ribs) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Richards missed the first leg of the back-to-back set, a 99-98 loss to the Knicks, but the big man will return here to add some much-needed depth in the frontcourt. Richards will play for the first time since Nov. 1, meaning he'll return from a 14-game absence.