Nick Richards News: Back in starting five Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 3:49pm

Richards will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer reports.

After coming off the bench in Saturday's loss to Atlanta during his return from a 14-game absence due to a right rib fracture, Richards will return to the starting five on Tuesday. The big man will likely split minutes with Moussa Diabate and Mark Williams, who will remain limited off the bench in his return from a foot injury. During his return Saturday, Richards posted 12 points (3-5 FG, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 25 minutes.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
