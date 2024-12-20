Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Back in starting lineup Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Richards is in the Hornets' starting lineup against the 76ers on Friday.

After coming off the bench in the Hornets' last three games, Richards will move into the starting lineup Friday due to Mark Williams being sidelined with a left foot injury. Across eight starts this season, Richards has averaged 11.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks over 26.9 minutes per game.

