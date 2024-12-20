Nick Richards News: Back in starting lineup Friday

Richards is in the Hornets' starting lineup against the 76ers on Friday.

After coming off the bench in the Hornets' last three games, Richards will move into the starting lineup Friday due to Mark Williams being sidelined with a left foot injury. Across eight starts this season, Richards has averaged 11.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 blocks over 26.9 minutes per game.