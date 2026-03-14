Nick Richards News: Blocks three shots in spot start
Richards registered 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three blocks over 30 minutes during Friday's 119-108 loss to the Clippers.
Richards moved into the starting lineup for the first time since joining the Bulls, filling in for Jalen Smith, who was given the night off as part of his injury-management plan. Richards has now tallied double-digit points in four straight games, averaging 11.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks during that time.
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