Nick Richards News: Decent line off bench
Richards registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 victory over the Bucks.
Richards continues to see an expanded role for the Bulls with so many injuries in the frontcourt. Guerschon Yabusele is holding down the fort as the starting center, but Richards is getting enough burn with the second unit to make an impact in deeper fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire Sleepers: Underrated Players Breaking Out in March3 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster18 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More24 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 525 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th63 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More