Nick Richards News: Decent line off bench

Richards registered 11 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 27 minutes during Sunday's 120-97 victory over the Bucks.

Richards continues to see an expanded role for the Bulls with so many injuries in the frontcourt. Guerschon Yabusele is holding down the fort as the starting center, but Richards is getting enough burn with the second unit to make an impact in deeper fantasy formats.