Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Double-double off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Richards registered 12 points (6-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal over 23 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

The 28-year-old center has only two double-doubles on the season, but they've both come in the last three games. Richards is handling a larger role than expected in the Chicago frontcourt due to injuries, and in 10 games since coming over from Phoenix he's averaging 9.5 points, 7.5 boards and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes a contest. With Jalen Smith (calf) set to return soon, however, Richards' role will likely shrink.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
