Nick Richards News: Efficient double-double in defeat
Richards closed with 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Rockets.
Richards delivered an extremely efficient performance from the field while securing his 10th double-double of the season. Additionally, the big man also recorded multiple swats for the 12th time across 35 regular-season appearances. Richards has now appeared in 14 outings with his new club (13 starts), averaging 8.8 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.1 blocks across 23.5 minutes per contest.
