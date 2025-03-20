Nick Richards News: Flirts with double-double

Richards notched 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 win over the Bulls.

Richards' move to Phoenix has generally yielded positive results, and he's broken free from the platoon situation that limited his minutes. the center has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game since joining the Suns, providing integral interior support that was lacking when Jusuf Nurkic was the starter earlier in the season.