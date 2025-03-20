Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Richards notched 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 28 minutes during Wednesday's 127-121 win over the Bulls.

Richards' move to Phoenix has generally yielded positive results, and he's broken free from the platoon situation that limited his minutes. the center has averaged 9.1 rebounds per game since joining the Suns, providing integral interior support that was lacking when Jusuf Nurkic was the starter earlier in the season.

Nick Richards
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now