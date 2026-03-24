Nick Richards News: Flirts with double-double
Richards closed with 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-124 victory over the Rockets.
Although he was unable to carve out a steady role during his time with the Suns, Richards has taken on a key role in the frontcourt since joining the Bulls. The 28-year-old big man has averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 23.7 minutes per tilt in his last eight games (three starts), shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.
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