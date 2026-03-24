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Nick Richards News: Flirts with double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Richards closed with 11 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-124 victory over the Rockets.

Although he was unable to carve out a steady role during his time with the Suns, Richards has taken on a key role in the frontcourt since joining the Bulls. The 28-year-old big man has averaged 10.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 23.7 minutes per tilt in his last eight games (three starts), shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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