Nick Richards News: Good to go Monday
Richards (back) will play Monday against the Grizzlies.
Richards was added to the injury report due to lower back tightness, but the issue won't prevent him from taking the floor Monday night. He'll presumably fall back to a bench role with Jalen Smith returning from a calf injury that held him out of Friday's game.
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