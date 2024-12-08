Fantasy Basketball
Nick Richards

Nick Richards News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Richards (ankle) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Richards was held out of the first leg of the club's back-to-back set during Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers due to a right ankle sprain. However, the big man will return to game action with Mark Williams (foot) and Moussa Diabate (illness) both sidelined. Over his last three outings, Richards has averaged 13.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks across 26.3 minutes per game.

Nick Richards
Charlotte Hornets
More Stats & News
