Nick Richards News: Heading back to bench Friday

Richards is not in the starting unit for Friday's game against the Bulls.

Richards started in the 113-109 win over the Pacers on Sunday and finished with nine points and 114 rebounds across 25 minutes. However, expect him to see a considerable reduction in his playing time since Mark Williams got the start at center for this matchup. Richards is averaging 11.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game this season, but those numbers are likely to regress if he comes off the bench.