Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Inly 12 minutes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Richards amassed six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one block in 12 minutes during Thursday's 110-101 loss to Toronto.

With Jalen Smith returning from a calf injury, Richards was limited to just 12 minutes, the fewest he has played since joining the Bulls. While he was able to cobble together some intriguing performances in his first two games for Chicago, his two most recent appearances have been far less inspiring. For now, he should only be rostered in deeper formats.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
