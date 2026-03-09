Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Logs best result under basket

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Richards closed with 10 points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 126-110 loss to the Kings.

Richards recorded his third double-double of the season, outplaying spot starter Guerschon Yabusele. Jalen Smith appears to be the heir apparent following Nikola Vucevic's departure, but Richards has years of experience as a starter for Charlotte and Phoenix. He will be used liberally as Smith works back up to 100 percent, but is outside the realm of fantasy viability at this juncture.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
