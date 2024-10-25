Nick Richards News: Logs double-double vs. Atlanta

Richards contributed 12 points (3-6 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 125-120 loss to the Hawks.

Richards was in the starting five for a second straight game Friday as Mark Williams continues to work through a foot injury. Richards took advantage of the opportunity by registering his first double-double of the 2024-25 campaign. Richards should continue to start at center for the Hornets for as long as Williams remains sidelined.