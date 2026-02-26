Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Nabs first double-double of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Richards recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Richards provided solid contributions off the bench and secured his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign in the process. The big man saw an uptick in playing time Thursday with Jalen Smith (calf) sidelined, and that trend should continue with Smith ruled out for at least the next week.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
14 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
20 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
59 days ago
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
NBA
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
59 days ago