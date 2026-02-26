Nick Richards News: Nabs first double-double of season
Richards recorded 14 points (4-7 FG, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Richards provided solid contributions off the bench and secured his first double-double of the 2025-26 campaign in the process. The big man saw an uptick in playing time Thursday with Jalen Smith (calf) sidelined, and that trend should continue with Smith ruled out for at least the next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster14 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More20 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th59 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days59 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More