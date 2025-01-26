Nick Richards News: Posts career-high 19 rebounds
Richards racked up 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-109 victory over Washington.
Richards' addition to the roster is paying off, and he's proven to be a much better option than Jusuf Nurkic and Mason Plumlee, Based on his initial four-game run, the Suns could be compelled to find a suitor for one of their big men before the trade deadline. He's cemented his spot with the first unit in short order and warrants serious fantasy consideration moving forward.
