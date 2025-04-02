Nick Richards News: Posts double-double

Richards closed with 13 points (4-8 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-123 loss to the Bucks.

Richards was an efficient two-way presence for the Suns and posted his second double-double across his last five starts. He's not expected to be among the go-to options on offense in a roster that features other high-scoring alternatives, but Richards has a solid floor as the starter at center for the Suns. He's averaging 10.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.6 blocks per game in 19 starts since the All-Star break.