Nick Richards News: Posts strong effort on boards

Richards closed Sunday's 113-109 win over the Pacers with nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes.

Richards grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds and fell one point shy of his second double-double of the month. He's looked sharp for the most part since returning from a right ankle sprain, scoring in double figures in three of four appearances while also totaling five blocks and two steals over this brief stretch.