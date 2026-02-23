Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Pulls down season-high 13 boards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Richards ended with nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds and one block across 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 105-99 loss to New York.

Jalen Smith (calf) left the game in the third quarter and didn't return, giving Richards an opportunity to post a new season high in boards. If Smith ends up sidelined for any length of time, Richards would likely be the biggest beneficiary. Over six games since being acquired from the Suns, the 28-year-old center is averaging 8.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 20.0 minutes.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Richards See More
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
NBA
Top Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups: Key Players to Boost Your Roster
Author Image
Mike Barner
11 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Adds Include Oubre, Aldama & More
Author Image
Mike Barner
17 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
18 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29th
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
56 days ago
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
NBA
Week 11 Fantasy Basketball Guide: Schedule Density, Matchups, Streaming Days
Author Image
Dan Bruno
56 days ago