Nick Richards News: Season-high 15 rebounds in win

Richards ended with eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 FT) and 15 rebounds across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 108-84 victory over the Nets.

Richards had one of his best games with the Suns on Wednesday since being traded to Phoenix. The 27-year-old big man made a big impact on the glass with a season-high 15 rebounds, which helped his new squad secure the blowout win against Brooklyn.