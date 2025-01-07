Nick Richards News: Shines off bench with double-double

Richards produced 15 points (4-6 FG, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds and three blocks over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over Phoenix.

Richards made his mark off the bench in Tuesday's winning effort, leading all Hornets players in rebounds while concluding as one of three players with 15 or more points in a double-double showing. Richards, who also hauled in a team-leading trio of blocks, has recorded a double-double in five contests this season.