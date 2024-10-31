Nick Richards News: Stands out with two-way play

Richards racked up 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 138-133 win over the Raptors.

Richards has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign and has notched three double-doubles in four games, all coming in consecutive contests. He's been a reliable two-way threat for a slumping Hornets team that has endured a 1-3 start, averaging 13.5 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per contest in 2024-25.