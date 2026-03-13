Nick Richards News: Starting Friday
Richards is in the starting lineup for Friday's matchup with the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Richards will draw his first start in a Bulls' uniform, and it'll be Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Matas Buzelis and Leonard Miller joining him in the first unit for Friday's game. Richards is capable of racking up the boards and blocks when given the minutes, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer in deep leagues.
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