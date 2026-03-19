Nick Richards News: Starting vs. Cleveland

Richards will start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Jalen Smith (calf) unavailable, Richards will get the starting nod in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The big man's lone start with Chicago came in Friday's loss to the Clippers, when he posted 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 30 minutes.