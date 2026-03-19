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Nick Richards News: Starting vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Richards will start Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.

With Jalen Smith (calf) unavailable, Richards will get the starting nod in the second leg of this back-to-back set. The big man's lone start with Chicago came in Friday's loss to the Clippers, when he posted 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 30 minutes.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
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