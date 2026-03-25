Nick Richards News: Starting Wednesday
Richards will start Wednesday versus the 76ers.
Josh Giddey, Tre Jones, Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith will join Richards in the first unit for a second straight game. Through five starts this season, Richards has recorded averages of 9.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 swats per contest on 47/43/55 shooting splits.
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