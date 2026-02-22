Nick Richards headshot

Nick Richards News: Will play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Richards (foot) will play Sunday against the Knicks, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Richards will continue to operate as Jalen Smith's primary backup Sunday evening. Through five games with the Bulls this season, Richards has put in averages of 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.

Nick Richards
Chicago Bulls
