Nick Richards News: Will start vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Richards will be in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Knicks.

After coming off the bench in Friday's loss to the Celtics, Richards will return to the starting lineup for Phoenix on Sunday in New York. In 41 games as a starter this season, the Kentucky product has averaged 10.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 60 percent from the field.

