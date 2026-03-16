Nick Richards News: Won't start Monday
Richards (back) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Richards will be active despite previously being listed on the injury report with lower-back tightness, though he'll operate off the bench Monday after starting Friday's contest. The big man has come off the bench in 39 of his 42 appearances this season between the Suns and Bulls, averaging 5.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 13.9 minutes per contest as a reserve.
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